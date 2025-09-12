WIN’s parliament list almost finalised

Odessa Primus is slated to join the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) team in the National Assembly according to sources, along with Deon LaCruz from Moruca and Dr. Andre Lewis from Region 3.

The party, having secured a total of 16 seats in the National Assembly, has structured its representation with eight seats from its geographical list and the remaining eight seats from the party’s national “top-up” list.

Sources indicate that the following individuals are expected to be on the parliamentary list: