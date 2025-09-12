Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has taken an unorthodox approach to addressing the alarming growing school violence in that country by having armed policemen and policewomen positioned in the compounds of violence-prone schools.

It may be a case of ‘desperate times call for desperate measures’ as the country has been plagued with extreme instances of school violence, resulting in at least one death and numerous serious injuries.

“Our teachers have become victims of assault and abuse by some students and parents. That will not continue. Any student or parent who abuses or assaults a member of the teaching staff will be removed from school by the TTPS [Trinidad and Tobago Police Service],” she was quoted as saying in a recent Trinidad Guardian article.

“Too many students are bullied, robbed and beaten at schools. To some children, it is a terror to attend school. We have children failing because they are too afraid to attend school, as they are bullied every day. It’s a daily torture for them,” she added.

As to the armed officers being positioned at high-risk schools she had this to say: “No matter what some commentators say, the law remains the law and TTPS officers are free to carry their firearms inside or outside of schools if it is deemed necessary. Police officers report to their TTPS seniors and not the school principals. Therefore, acts of violence will be reported according to TTPS protocol and dealt with according to the law.”

And to parents, she said, “Parents must understand that they have to raise their children responsibly and correct their conduct. TTPS officers are there to protect the innocent and will do so with the full support of my Government.”

The article further quoted the Prime Minister as saying: “Schools are sacred spaces for learning, not battlegrounds for fighting and bullying. During the election campaign, I pledged that my Government would confront the scourge of school violence head-on. For too long, we have witnessed the decay of our society — our beloved nation awash in blood, plagued by record murder rates, and our schools tainted by violence, drugs, and fear.

“That is why my Government acted decisively. We made it clear that anyone who engages in violence, threats, intimidation, drug dealing, extortion, or bullying will face the full force of the law. I promised that we would purge our schools of this destructive behaviour by every legal means available. The people of this country have had enough — enough of school brawls, enough of wickedness in our classrooms, enough of fear in our communities. Law and order is being restored.”

Kudos to Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar for getting right to work to fulfil one of her campaign promises. It was a serious enough issue that necessitated immediate action. Whether or not the actual measures taken by the T&T Prime Minister are appropriate and will bring about change remains to be seen.

With the new school year having begun, it is hoped this issue can also be tackled frontally here.

For too long our students have been exposed to serious violence in classrooms and school environs.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand did put in some work to address this problem but it was never enough as our children continued to suffer.

School violence and bullying are not light matters. As Lucria Rambalak, Advocacy/ Communications Officer of ChildLink said in a 2024 letter: “Bullying is more than just a schoolyard issue; it can have serious, long-lasting consequences for both victims and bullies. Victims often experience mental health challenges like anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem that can follow them into adulthood. Research shows that children who engage in bullying beha-viour are at a higher risk of becoming involved in juvenile delinquency, leading to more serious crimes like theft or assault.”

She added that: “The link between bullying and juvenile delinquency is clear, and the consequences are severe for individuals and society as a whole. Understanding and addressing the factors that drive this connection is critical for preventing young people from engaging in criminal behaviour. Early inter-vention, strong support systems, and comprehensive anti-bullying initiatives are key to breaking this cycle and creating safer, more supportive environments for all children.”

It is an issue that warrants immediate action so that there is not a repeat of what happened in the past. For instance, the family of 11-year-old Mark Harrypaul, who died in a bullying incident at the Strathspey Primary School in 2024, is still waiting for some form of justice.

In May of this year following the abuse of a child at the Anns Grove Secondary School, the Ministry of Education had said that for the first time since in or around 2021/22, “counsellors have been deployed across all secondary schools, except for some in the hinterland where the skill is not yet in existence.” It added that over 133 counsellors were currently employed in the 117 secondary schools. That certainly did not stop the violence.

Things might be different this term as only last Tuesday ranks from the Guyana Police Force met with personnel from the Ministry of Education to address the issue. According to a statement from the police the discussions focused on developing “a comprehensive plan to address emerging incidents of violence within high-risk schools, with a focus on prevention, early intervention, and strengthening support systems for students. Both agencies emphasised the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach to creating a safer learning environment and promoting positive youth development.”

There was an agreement for the roll out of joint initiatives (Pilot Programme), which include school outreach programmes, conflict resolution workshops, and community engagement forums.

“These are all designed to reduce incidents of violence and foster stronger relationships between students, teachers, parents, and the police,” the statement said.

This column has long recommended that all schools should be required to publish an anti-bullying code and this should be prominently displayed and communicated to students. More importantly, heads and teachers and certainly welfare officers should be sensitised as to what to look for and to be approachable by those who are in constant distress. Schools should also encourage parents to come forward with information on any signs that their children are being bullied. Certainly, more needs to be done by all stakeholders to address this scourge.