Am yet to find a lawyer who is willing to take my case

Dear Editor,

I have a grievance with my employer, a state agency and one aspect of my plight is continued unfair treatment due to my public writings in the ‘Letters to the Editor’ section in a few of the daily newspapers. Also, I can prove what I assert. I approached several lawyers and am yet to find one who is willing to take my case. Furthermore, the experience of looking for a lawyer has been demoralising, degrading and I’m left demotivated to continue the search.

Fourteen years ago, when I needed the service of a lawyer after being ‘blacklisted’ at the airport and prevented from boarding my flight by immigration officers the experience was similar but of a longer duration. Although I eventually found one who was willing to take my case and the then CJ of the High Court ruled in my favour, I felt that my lawyer did not represent me to the best of her abilities for various reasons.

Editor, from my experiences there is a vast difference in the level of service offered when visiting different categories of professionals in Guyana as an ordinary citizen. For instance, when one visits a doctor in the private sector, an appointment is made or number taken and then one is ushered in for the consultation. The patient is generally not required to state in detail his/her symptoms to the receptionist in the waiting area and the doctor treats the patient regardless of perceived/real social standing or affiliations, for example, would a doctor refuse to treat a patient because that doctor is pro-government and the patient is anti-government? Generally speaking, there is a level of privacy, confidentiality and ‘non-discrimination’ regarding treatment when one visits a medical doctor. However, the same cannot be said when one visits a lawyer.

Often, the potential client has to explain in great detail to the receptionist in the waiting area why they want to speak with the/a lawyer. From the onset there is a lack of privacy and confidentiality and saying that it’s a civil or criminal matter that one prefers to discuss with the lawyer makes no difference. The receptionist then decides if one has a case or not or if the lawyer ‘deals’ with those sorts of matters. I’ve been turned away by receptionists and more often than not when allowed to see the lawyer, the interaction leaves much to be desired apart from being treated in a condescending manner.

With my present matter, I saw three lawyers at different firms. The first strung me along for about two weeks then told me that he couldn’t take my case because my employer probably has a lot of stuff ‘on me’ and I could get dismissed. This lawyer did not refer to any labour laws or legal basis for not wanting my case. Furthermore, the lawyer should know that if I am dismissed due to taking legal action against my employer then I can pursue a case for ‘unfair dismissal’. Besides, I believe having principles, integrity, courage and character are more important than being abused and a ‘boot licker’ just for a job.

The second lawyer showed no interest in my matter and told me to go to the Ministry of Labour. I visited the Labour Department at the Ministry of Labour and was told by a representative that they don’t take action against government agencies. When I asked about the employer’s responsibility and obligation to the employee, the representative couldn’t say or refer me to the relevant documents. I was just given some generic brochures. The Legal Aid Clinic is a dead end also. I was told that they do not take cases against government entities and mainly deal with matters such as divorce and domestic violence.

And the last lawyer I saw, berated me for writing in the public sphere although my missives concerning my workplace were about getting resources such as students’ textbooks and school furniture. This lawyer conveniently forgot that part of the constitution that deals with freedom of expression plus I never signed any sort of document from the employer regarding writing and speaking in the public sphere. The lawyer didn’t want to take my case but instead of simply saying so or explaining why using legal references he decided to make me the villain. I believe that I was perceived by the receptionists and lawyers to be a simpleton without the ability to pay for the service of a lawyer. Furthermore, I believe that the lawyers were influenced by their own affiliations and classist prejudices. Is the case of a low-profile person worthy of one’s time and attention?

After explaining my situation to the clerks at the High Court I was informed that I can take legal action on my own behalf against a person/institution and can represent myself in court. However, the clerks couldn’t assist me with anything. They didn’t have sample documents/template of how my documents should be formatted and couldn’t tell me anything about the process. They said I should get a lawyer to draft my documents. However, the lawyers I spoke with said that they didn’t provide that service! So I used Artificial Intelligence to help me draft the documents and took these to the High Court but the clerk told me that my format was ‘wrong’ although he couldn’t tell me what was wrong with my documents and how the format was wrong, and he didn’t have any sample document. Also, he informed me that there was no section on any court website in this country to assist people in my situation.

Editor, if I am legally allowed to take legal action on my own and represent myself in court then the lawmakers should have had the common sense to know that not all Guyanese are lawyers or underwent legal training. If something cannot be practically applied, then it serves no real purpose for ordinary citizens and is elitist in nature. There should be some sort of assistance, provisions or discretion for people who find themselves in this sort of situation. I can’t find a lawyer to represent me and no institution to assist me so what am I supposed to do? Should I give up my quest to be heard and just allow myself to be further victimised because I am essentially barred from being represented in a court of law?

Where can the ‘nonentities’ in our society turn to for recourse in legal matters and is justice just for the elites?

Sincerely,

Narissa Deokarran