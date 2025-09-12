Caribbean states’ marijuana success was a choice of reform over eradication

Dear Editor,

The report of police destroying over $800 million GYD in marijuana at Wiruni (Stabroek News September 11, 2025) highlights a contradiction in Guyana’s drug policy. From a policy standpoint, this destruction makes no sense. Other Caribbean states have chosen reform over eradication, and they are reaping the benefits while Guyana forfeits them. The regional picture:

(1) St. Vincent and the Grenadines: The medicinal cannabis industry has issued over 300 cultivation licences since 2019, generating foreign investment and jobs. Traditional growers were granted an amnesty to transition into the legal sector; (2) Jamaica: By 2022, the legal cannabis industry supported more than 5,000 direct jobs and earned over US$30 million in medicinal exports, while decriminalisation reduced the burden on courts and prisons; (3) Grenada and Dominica: Both have moved to decriminalise small amounts and are actively studying regulated markets as new sources of rural income, and (4) Antigua. St Lucia and Barbados are a part of a regional Cannabis Licensing Authority group pushing to ensure the use of marijuana to re-energize the interest in agriculture generally with a focus on food health and wealth sovereignty.

These sister CARICOM countries have not collapsed under drug reform. Instead, they have created new industries, saved on law enforcement costs, and drawn investors.

There is an economic case for Guyana. Guyana has three comparative advantages in cannabis: (1) Climate and soils ideal for high-yield, high-quality cultivation; (2) Existing informal supply chains, demonstrated by the scale of recent seizures, and (3) Strategic location near North Ameri-can, European, and CARICOM markets.

Simple economic modelling shows the missed opportunity: (1) If even half of the $800 million “street value” destroyed were taxed at a modest 15% excise rate, Guyana could have collected $60 million in revenue from that one operation alone; (2) A regulated medicinal/export industry, based on conservative regional benchmarks, could generate US$50–75 million annually in revenues within five years, supporting 3,000–5,000 jobs in cultivation, processing, transport, and retail; (3) Enforcement costs are also significant. A 2018 CARICOM Commission on Marijuana report estimated that prohibition costs small states between 0.5%–1% of GDP annually in policing, prosecution, and incarceration. For Guyana, that represents roughly G$12–24 billion a year that could be redirected.

Reform is not only economic. (1) Prohibition criminalises mostly young men from rural and hinterland communities, creating long-term social costs; (2) Jamaica’s decriminalisation reduced cannabis-related arrests by over 90%, freeing resources for serious crime. Guyana continues to spend on a revolving door of prosecutions that deliver no real deterrence.

A smarter path forward Guyana should follow: (1) Decriminalise possession of small amounts, in line with CARICOM recommendations; (2) Establish a medicinal and industrial cannabis authority, learning from SVG’s Medicinal Cannabis Authority and Jamaica’s Cannabis Licensing Authority, (3) License and tax cultivation and export, with quotas and quality control, and (4) Include traditional farmers in the transition through cooperatives and amnesties, ensuring equity in the new market.

Destroying hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of crops each year makes no fiscal, social, or policy sense. Regulation, not eradication, offers Guyana the chance to build a controlled, revenue-generating sector, reduce law enforcement costs, and position itself alongside its Caribbean neighbours who are already moving forward.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Provided)