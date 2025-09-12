If M&CC denied permit was given to erect Mae’s prefab building/s then on what basis was the approval to continue current works based?

Dear Editor,

Searches in the public records reveal no evidence which establish a relationship between the person authorized by the Works Committee, M&CC to continue developing Mae’s Schools site on Farnum’s Playing Field to either of the properties at its Third Avenue, Subryanville location or to its commercial registration. The Mayor, 2 councilors and the City Engineer after apologizing to the residents, at a community meeting on Tuesday 9 September 2025, for their lack of consultation before the approval went on to deny any permit being given to the developer to erect the currently being constructed prefab building/s. On what basis was the approval to authorize the continuation of current works based? Was an application subsequently made? Does the Works Committee have other information on which to base their decision in legality?

The kids and their education are recognized as being paramount. However, these kids will be unable to attend school at the location currently under construction on the proposed opening date 15 September 2025. The proposed 2 storied prefab building is less than 50% completed. The unfinished ground floor awaits the level on the top to be rigged and then electrical installation. Prima facie alternative arrangements will have to be made to impart their education. Might I suggest the students remain in that modus of alternative arrangements until the end of the December 2025. In that period the owners of the prefab modules can dismantle & reconstruct elsewhere. Thereby returning this open green space, maintained by residents for in excess of 30 years, at their expense, for usage by the communities of Subryanville, Kitty, Campbellville and beyond. That may be the win-win that the Mayor claims he seeks.

It begs the question what example are the authorities modelling for these kids’ education? Is it that there is no need for adherence to norms, written laws & rules or is it just that some are more equal than others or it’s something entirely different? It can only be hoped that the some are being taught to know which side of the sum their some is located! Awaiting the City Council’s final decision on Monday 15 September @ 2pm, Kitty Market and the application documents. Inshallah!

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Deane-Hughes