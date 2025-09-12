International observers might have laid the foundation for claims of systematic rigging in Elections 2025

Dear Editor,

We have a Representation of the People Act which basically, with some minor modifications [e.g. the amounts each party spends in an election is very low in the original act] can still be legally enforced, and if done rigidly, it can cover most of what we saw as wrong in the 2025 elections. Did it outrage each observer group in this 2025 election, that they witnessed a competition on a monstrously unlevel playing field due to abuses by the incumbent party using state resources to fund a political campaign? It sure as hell outraged me.

Years ago when the PPP government allocated channels to everyone to regularize the allocation of television [the same exercise when Sharma TV was moved from Channel 12 to Channel 6] but Vieira Communications Channel 28, was not allocated a channel, I retained Mr. Keith Massiah to represent me in the matter, and his reasoning was that Vieira, being the pioneer channel, was the first among equals. Editor, let me repeat that, we were all equals in a line, but as the pioneer channel, I was the first in that line. Massiah then went on to plead successfully in court that it offended natural justice that this non recognition of my rights as first in line was offended in this matter.

I don’t raise the matter of my personal travails with the PPP government for personal reasons, but up to the Appeal Court level, it was upheld that what the PPP tried to do to me, offended Natural Justice. So the Appeal Court awarded Channel 28 to me as my personal property. Now I come to the point of all of this pre-ambling. We have just conducted an election which was observed by numerous international groups. Almost every one of them, in my opinion, laid the foundation for a case of systematic rigging by the incumbent PPP government. Below are just a few selections of their comments.

“The Commonwealth Observer Group has issued a sobering assessment of Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections, warning that while polling day itself was largely peaceful, underlying issues threatened to erode confidence in the country’s democratic process. The team flagged lopsided media coverage, the unchecked spread of misinformation, and systemic challenges with voter trust as major concerns.” The Carter Center, which the PPP has hailed as being the force which put Guyana on the track to democracy in 1992, had this to say on Aug. 19, 2025 in the local media “that they addressed several issues during the preelection period, including the size of the voter list, the lack of a level playing field for some aspects of the campaign”. As a result, the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) was forced to announce on September 10th 2025 in the Stabroek News, 9 days after the elections, that none of the five Observer Missions [the European Union, the Organization of American States, the Commonwealth, CARICOM, and the Carter Center] had concluded that the elections met the standards of being ‘free’ and ‘fair’.

Editor, the observers agreed on two things, 1. GECOM is far from impartial in our electoral issues and 2. The incumbent party, the PPP, used state assets and their position in government to create an unlevel playing field during the entire pre-election period even to the extent that state funds were clearly used to conduct their campaign. Accordingly in my view, this entire election process offended natural justice and perhaps even offended certain provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

In the previous 3 years GECOM received 16 billion dollars from the national budget and Guyanese taxpayers [2023, 5.2 billion dollars, 2024, 3.5 billion dollars and 2025, 7.3 billion dollars], but at the end of the day it could not, or refused to not produce a credible list of voters. Therefore, GECOM is not only politicized and therefore biased, it is also incompetent to serve us Guyanese, as are so many other government run organizations – GPL, GWI, Police Force, Law Courts, Ministry of Agriculture, Natural Resources Ministry, just to name a few. To my mind it was tantamount to rigging. Some enterprising lawyer with experience should challenge the entire election as unlawful against Natural Justice and even violations of the Representation of the People Act. I would be happy to join such a case, and find the necessary finances for it. I urge those in the opposition to join with me in this legal challenge.

Sincerely,

Tony Vieira