Archibald to leap into action today at World Athletics Championships

Emmanuel Archibald will commence Guyana’s hunt for an elusive medal at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, today as he competes in his favoured event, the long jump.

Archibald is the only Guyanese to qualify for the championship and booked his ticket to the global showpiece with a new national record of 8.22 metres, which was achieved on May 17th, 2025.

Archibald, who is also Guyana’s national record holder in the 100m, participated at the 2024 Olympics in Paris but was eliminated in the first round. He is a silver medallist at the South American Athletics Championships, leaping to 7.76 metres to capture the second spot in the men’s long jump.