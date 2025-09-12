Berbice selects squad for GCB U-13 Inter-County

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has selected their 15-member roster for the impending Guyana Cricket Board U-13 Inter-County Championship, which is slated to commence shortly.
The selection was confirmed on the entity’s Facebook page. The team was elected by the junior selection panel of the association.
The team comprises Shaid Gajnabi (Captain), Jayden Ganpat (Vice-Captain), Ashton DeJonge, Dequan Lewis, Solomon Hercules, Donovan Newland, Asif Nabi, Afraz Ali, Khemraj Bharrat, Timothy Ramsaywack, Brandon Grimmond, Austin Bridgelall, Sumit Samaroo, Adrian Emmanuel, and Kelvin Henry.
The Demerara and Essequibo Cricket Boards are slated to announce their respective squads.