GFF silent on Blue Water Stadium status

– venue overrun by vegetation

Despite officially turning the sod for the Blue Water Shipping Stadium in October 2024, work at the location has yet to commence, as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) remains silent on the status of the project, which has now been engulfed by vegetation.

The GFF, when contacted via its Communication Officer Sueann Wickham, is yet to respond to the queries of this newspaper. Asked via the digital platform WhatsApp as to the status of the D’Urban Park venue, Wickham has not responded.

The GFF and Blue Water Shipping inked a major agreement in December 2023 to establish a new multi-purpose sports complex in Georgetown. The official sod-turning exercise for the Blue Water Shipping Stadium on D’Urban Park transpired on October 18th, 2024, in the presence of CONCACAF Chief and FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani as well as GFF President Wayne Forde among the officials.