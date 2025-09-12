Haynes, Beaton advance to quarterfinal round in Men’s Doubles

Costa Rica Badminton

The team of Akili Haynes and Nkosi Beaton advanced to the quarterfinal round in the Men’s Doubles division when the Costa Rica Badminton Future Series continued.

In the round of 32, the team defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-1. The Guyanese pair got off to the worst possible start as they lost the first set 18-21.

However, they restored parity to proceedings in the second set as they prevailed 21-19. They then secured the come-from-behind win with a dominant 21-13 showing in the third stanza.

In the round of 16, the Guyanese defeated Guatemala in straight sets 2-0. Haynes/Beaton stormed to a 1-0 advantage as they triumphed in the first set 21-15. They then secured the win, overcoming their opponent 21-19 in the second set.