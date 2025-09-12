Dispatch from TIFF 2025: Family crises in “Forastera”, “As We Breathe”, and “Nika and Madison”

In Mallorca, a teen girl’s grief for her dead grandmother takes on a stranger turn as she begins to embody the dead woman. In an Anatolian village, a father, fraying at the edges, struggles to make ends meet as a chemical fire spreading smoke through the community threatens his life and livelihood. In an Indigenous community in Canada, two cousins contemplate their future while they try to outwit the police force on their tail. The three films are moving across continents and timelines, but the recurring notion of what family might mean in the wake of potential tragedy and disrepair thrums through three independent features playing at TIFF this year. Lucía Aleñar Iglesias turns a teenager’s coming-of-age into a restless meditation on grief in “Forastera”. Seyhmus Altun brings the fragility of rural life to aching, lyrical tones in “As We Breathe” and Eva Thomas finds space to turn a celebration of Indigenous womanhood into something heartfelt. As families struggled through crisis, a focus on character becomes key to the best part of these three films.

Early sequences in “Forastera” handle the rhythms of family life well. Sisters Cata and Eva (Zoe Stein and Martina García) relax with their grandparents, Catalina and Tomeu (Marta Angelat and Lluís Homar), in a house near the beach. The chemistry here is important, establishing a relaxed cadence that the film will immediately miss when that time together is interrupted. Early in the film, Cata comes home after a night out at the beach to find her grandmother dead. The death leaves her grandfather both bereft and uncertain, as if unable to function without his partner. But an unexpected thing seems to happen, too. Cata begins to embody Catalina’s spirit. She begins to wear her clothes, adopt a deeply solicitous disposition towards her grandfather and retains an inscrutable air of calm, which unnerves her mother Pepa (Núria Prims), who, when she arrives, seems determined to resist any outward showing of grief. But how does one grieve? What does it look like? And how does one come of age while grieving?

It is the coming-of-age which Iglesias immediately emphasises, long before “Forastera” begins to moodily approximate the contours of a ghost-like story. The opening scene, with the sun gleaming on the sisters’ faces, finds the two enjoying frivolous girlhood conversations. Cata is engaging in a nascent romance with a local boy. At home, her grandparents talk about teaching her to drive. She’s a few months from the legal age to do so, but needs the practice. The word ‘forastera’ means stranger in Spanish, and one gets the sense watching Cata wade through teenage complications that she is as much a stranger to herself as to those around her. Her grief only increases the alienation. Stein, an intuitive performer, manages to play both Cata’s inscrutability and her instinctiveness through her expressive face. Igelesias exploits that expressiveness excellently. She and cinematographer Agnès Piqué Corbera map the film’s restless complications on lingering shots of Stein. The camera will linger on her face in a fraught conversation, a tense group scene, or in silence, looking outwards. We might drown in the deep wells of thoughts in her eyes.

If “Forastera” leaves many gaps in its tale of growing up, it’s part of Iglesias’ intent in building a story that’s more dependent on the unsettling merging of the natural with the strange. Part of that strangeness is in resisting expected depictions of what grief might look like. It’s only near the end, in a tender conversation with her mother, where the concept feels explicitly articulated. Elsewhere, the rhythms of agitation moving through the film are more intent on conjuring the feeling of unease moving through the house and through Cata as she struggles to figure out who she is. Or, who she might be. Part of this seems to be symptomatic of how much the film hews closely to Cata’s perspective. Her face is the first and last thing we see. But in hewing close to her perspective, Iglesias also rejects any kind of over-explanation of what she might be feeling. We soon begin to suspect that it is because even she cannot articulate what she feels.

The deployment of the fledgling romance arc becomes key to this, rather than peripheral. Two scenes linger: in an early moment, Cata tells her potential paramour how she found her dead grandmother. He almost recoils at her intensity, quickly changing the subject. Later, a romantic encounter on the beach is interrupted when Cata sees something in the distance that unsettles her. It interrupts the mood and her focus. When the camera lingers on Stein’s face, we see a girl turning into a woman who is struggling with figuring out just what the world expects of her, what her family wants of her and what she wants for herself. The sunny landscapes of Mallorca make for a discordant meeting with a ghost story, and “Forastera” capitalises on the unexpected merging of the brightness of images with a darkness of tone. This kind of meeting point between the unexpected is central to the film’s own trajectory. A thing may look a certain way, but beneath that surface, we find textures of ambiguity and disquiet that dominate the film. Cata does not quite come of age during the film; instead, “Forastera” seems to insist that that is an eternal process. Just as the family seems indelibly ruptured by Catalina’s death. Its closure resists catharsis, but its expressionist agitations linger.

Agitation is even more overwhelming in the Anatolian village in the early 2000s where we meet Mehmet (Hakan Karsak), a father of four struggling to make ends meet with his mother in “As We Breathe” His only daughter, Esma (Defne Zeynep Enci), silently but ever so watchfully observes her father. In a festival of characters going through bad day after bad day, Mehmet’s string of bad days is one of the more distressing. There is no interruption of the sadness here. This is a portrayal of bleakness. He is shaken by fire at the chemical plant where he works, the disgruntled workers – each carrying their own weight of poverty – provide no solace. He cannot get a loan. His car breaks down. His mother is ailing. So are the cows his family depends on to make cheese to sell. The never-ending smoke from the fire leaves him with a mandate to vacate the premises. Hope is an unnatural resource in these parts.

Figure 1Hakan Karsak and Defne Zeynep Enci in “As We Breathe” (Image: Courtesy of TIFF)

Late in the film, after yet another visit from village officials demanding he leave, Mehmet utters a line that stuck in my head: “Where would I take them? Everywhere is smoke and ash.” Smoke and ash indeed; this is a village of people making do with the least. In an earlier scene in the market, Esma struggles to sell cheese to women. Everyone we meet is trying to make do with what little they have. Director of photography Cevahir Şahin turns this despair into something gorgeously affecting, with images that retain an almost painterly perspective of melancholy. The scenes of fire, when they come, are perversely beautiful – like something terrible and magnificent at the same time. In a late scene, Esma stands before a flame wall, creating a shot that made me hold my breath. If the images are more portenous than dialogue, it’s because “As We Breathe” is a studied depiction of a steady, and dismal, march through time.

Every breath of this family is suffused with the sense of time, money and options running out. So, “As We Breathe” follows the family, first Mehmet, and then Esma, in a change of point of view, through a series of seemingly mundane tasks. We realise soon enough that one of the film’s more pressing concerns is the perspectives children have of adults around them. In one of the sharpest scenes, we witness an altercation between Mehmet and his coworkers through the windshield of a car. It is from the children’s perspective, and from a distance. Like them, we are not quite sure why the discussion becomes so fraught. Mehmet is sometimes hard to identify. All we see is a group of exhausted and suffering men. And, as the film continues and more and more people enter our perspective of this village, the more the consuming desolation begins to reveal itself.

The final act swerve, which only intensifies the tragedy, might feel heart-rending, and there are points in “As We Breathe” – including a particular scene with Esma near the end – where the pain thrumming through threatens to wear you down. But this is no condescending perspective of those struggling through life. One recognises in Altun’s directorial debut a filmmaker who limns every scene with care and compassion for its character. Even when their decisions might be hard to explain or understand, “As We Breathe” prioritises their emotional resolve. Enci’s young performance is often more object than subject, giving the sense of a very directed child performer. But it’s a dynamic that works the more the film spends time with her. Even when Esma is at the centre of the story, one intuits a young girl who is vulnerable to the world around her. More acted upon than active, until… Whose silences betray a childish yearning to be heard and seen. Meanwhile, Karsak is giving one of the strongest performances of the festival. Every sigh and frown reveals a man doggedly hanging on for dear life. Every swallowed utterance as he internalises another disappointment reminds us that he is surviving by the skin of his teeth. We root for him throughout. It is a testament to a well-calibrated character and director who is intuitively conscious of the people at the centre of his story.

And it is that same care for the people at its centre that left me crying at the end of “Nika and Madison” before I even realised how moved I was. Two Indigenous young women go on the run when they injure a police officer during an act of self-defence. So reads the log-line of the solo feature directorial debut from Eva Thomas, an Indigenous Canadian filmmaker. The log-line is correct, and yet it belies the lively energy and generous care that buoy the film. Madison (Star Slade), an ambitious university student in Toronto, is back home on the Indigenous reserve where she has an icy reunion with friend and cousin, Nika (Ellyn Jade). Nika, a reserved woman who works as a cashier and enjoys nature and hunting, has remained on the reserve while Madison, fashionable and cosmopolitan, has gone off to university. She will not be worn down by Madison’s entreaties, seemingly closed off to the friendship. But, family and love run deep. It is Nika who will come to Madison’s rescue when the film spirals into an explosive second act with an act of violence.

Ellyn Jade and Star Slade in “Nika and Madison” (Image: Courtesy of TIFF)

“Sometimes I forget you’re even a Native!” It’s an offhand comment that a college friend makes to Madison early in the film. It’s an early sequence that will establish Slade’s expressiveness as critical to conveying Madison’s character, and central to the way perceptions of Indigeneity will become essential to the film’s path. When police come looking for the girls, they find a barricade leading into the reserve. The Chief (Gail Maurice) meets them there, feigning ignorance when they ask about the girls. Her words explicitly give voice to the tensions between Indigenous People and the police, but it’s an even greater window into the shadow of patriarchy that hangs over the film. A few scenes earlier, we watched the Chief offer counsel to girls and their uncle (Billy Merasty) after confessing to the events of the fateful night. Maurice, who directed and performed in “Blood Lines” also at this year’s festival, is excellent in her brief scenes. She carries the weight of a community on her shoulder, existing in the same way a Monarch might in a Shakespeare play. When she appears, she adds distinction immediately, establishing her older woman as a character foil to our eponymous character while contributing to the sense of place and believability that “Nika and Madison” conjures.

And it’s that sense of believability that leaps off the screen here. There’s a sense of newness in Thomas’ direction, an abandon of someone early in their career. Moments that might play weightier or more sombrely with an older director at the helm. But it’s an element of directness to the approach that complements the youthful desires that define the two women. It’s also reflective of the film’s brevity – it runs under 90 minutes. There are scenes where the two women speak of the divergence in their paths with the cadence of a film that is too insistent on announcing its themes too readily. A longer film might allow us more time to sit with them in silences, to see – more than be told – how they are different. But, if the script (Thomas cowrites with Michael McGowan) occasionally feels like it’s operating on a time-crunch, the vividness of the central duo fills the gaps. So do too performers like Shawn Doyle and Amanda Brugel, as investigating detectives who add texture and dimension to a parallel story about women of colour struggling against the patriarchy. Under Thomas, the entire cast make what might feel prosaic in some cases, feel lived-in and urgent. I look forward to what she does next.

And, what’s better, “Nika and Madison” saves its three best scenes for the end: a conversation on a bench with the two girls, a hallway conversation between a lawyer, the two girls and the Chief, and a final moment with just Jade. The bench scene reveals things that recontextualise the shape of “Nika and Madison” but in ways that feel earned and sincere. It’s a scene that I suspect might have been part of the nucleus of the story, and there’s sensitivity and clarity in how the moment plays. The films leading to the end shift the film into what feels explicit as a kind of protest for Indigenous women. The penultimate scene, in which the girls are surrounded by older women of the community, leading to a declarative final moment from Nika announced the film as one with something to say. I hope audiences listen.