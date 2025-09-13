Cummingsburg teen granted $300,000 bail on child pornography charge

A Cummings Street, Cummingsburg teen was placed on $300,000 bail yesterday when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with possessing child pornography on a computer system.

Neo Glen, 19, pleaded not guilty to having pornographic videos of children on September 8, 2025 at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

Glen was represented by attorney Kiswana Jefford, who, in a bail application, stated that Glen’s circumstance was special as he suffers from a mental illness. Jefford stated that her client was taken by the police to a doctor and she was sure they will tell the court that the tests done by the doctor revealed that her client was of sound mind with no mental illness. However, Jefford argued, her client’s condition was one in which he has moments where his mind is sound, but this does not disprove his mental illness.

Jefford asked that bail be granted in a lenient amount and further stated that her client had no prior conviction and shares a fixed abode with his mother at Cummings Street, Cummingsburg.