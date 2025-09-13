Ex-cop, Franz Paul remanded on drugs, gun charges

A former police officer was remanded to prison yesterday when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with possession of narcotics, as well as ammunition and a firearm without having a licence.

Franz Paul, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charges which alleged that on September 9, at Vlissengen Road, he had in his possession 2,267 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, a .22 pistol and two live .22 rounds of ammunition without being the holder of a licence.

Paul was represented by attorney Dominic Bess who stated that Paul is a businessman and former police officer with no pending matters or previous convictions. Bess stated that according to his client, the police conducted a search of his vehicle, which is normally driven by himself and others, in his absence. Bess said the officers subsequently informed his client that the item they suspected to be narcotics was from his trunk.

Bess stated that to date no report was provided to show that the items were narcotics and a firearm or ammunition as the police claimed. Bess assured the magistrate that his client would return to court if granted bail.

The prosecutor objected to bail citing the seriousness and nature of the offences. The prosecutor stated that no special reasons existed for the accused as the gun was found in his possession in his right side pants pocket. The prosecutor went on to say that the vehicle where the narcotics was found belongs to the accused who was the only person in it at the time.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused previously appeared in court in 2018 on firearm related charges and had allegedly shot a teenager in the mouth during a game of Russian roulette. The prosecutor said his objection to bail was based on the accused’s history.

Bess stated that the prosecutor did not acknowledge that his client was never convicted of any charge and did not state how the police knew the item was a firearm. Bess also stated that the suspected narcotics were just suspected at this stage as no tests were done and his client was presumed innocent until proven guilty. Bess reminded the court that his client was present at court on each of his previous charges.

The prosecutor stated that the police were awaiting test results on the narcotics.

Magistrate McGusty refused bail and adjourned the matter to September 19, 2025.

In 2019 Paul, a then Cadet Officer was interdicted from duty as he was charged with allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in the mouth and threatening to shoot his reputed wife with an unlicensed gun. He had his appointment revoked by the Police Service Commission and was demoted to Constable.

The then 15-year-old, Alex Griffith, was shot in his mouth on April 30, 2014 and Paul was charged two months later. At the time of the shooting, Paul was said to have been personally investigating a robbery committed on his sister.

Griffith, who the police believed was a witness to the robbery, was picked up for questioning.

Griffith had alleged that Paul forced him from the police vehicle and ordered him to lie on the ground, where in an effort to glean information, he played Russian roulette.

Griffith was allegedly shot in the mouth and subsequently dropped off at the hospital by the ranks, who left shortly afterwards.

In May of 2018, the case against Paul was withdrawn after an agreement by the accused to pay a total of $2 million in compensation to the youth. The money, the court was told, was to be paid over a period of time.

Several months later, in August, 2018, Paul again found himself before the court, this time for allegedly threatening to shoot his reputed wife, Rachael Carew, with an unlicensed firearm during a misunderstanding at their Alexander Village home.

He was remanded to prison on August 23, 2018 after threatening behaviour and firearm related charges were read to him.

It is unclear how that matter ended.