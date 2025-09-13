Families in disarray after James St inferno

Several families are counting their losses following the fire that swept through James Street, Albouystown on Thursday afternoon, destroying their homes.

The blaze rapidly consumed multiple wooden structures before fire service ranks managed to contain it. No casualties were reported.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had said that around 30 persons were displaced and five houses destroyed.

Divisional Officer Andrew Holder, Operations Officer of the Guyana Fire Service, reported that efforts resumed on the ground yesterday morning to assess the damage caused by the fire and to assist in clearing the debris to ensure full extinguishment. He explained that the team is also working to create accessible pathways for residents to retrieve their belongings, with plans later in the day to remove the rubble from the site.

The Ministry of Home Affairs assured the residents of Albouystown that support is being provided in the aftermath of the devastating fire. According to a press release, a team from the Ministry’s Utility Section, along with the necessary equipment was on the ground assisting with the clearing of debris from the roadway. This effort aimed at helping the community begin the process of recovery, while ensuring the area is safe and accessible for residents.