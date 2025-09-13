GECOM to begin next cycle of registration on Sept 15th

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will begin the second cycle of continuous registration for 2025 on Monday, 15th September, 2025, at all of its permanent Registration Offices in the ten Administrative Regions.

This registration exercise will conclude on Friday, 28th November, 2025, a release from GECOM said yesterday. During this registration exercise, any person who will be 14 years and older by the 31st December, 2025, and is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalization, or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for one year or more, can apply for registration, providing that he/she was never registered.

Existing registrants who are desirous of updating their records such as to correct or change their names, date of birth, occupation and update their addresses will also be facilitated during this exercise.

Persons desirous of conducting any registration transaction whether new registration or changes/corrections to their particulars are required to visit the GECOM Registration Office responsible for their area of residence with the relevant source documents:

• Original Birth Certificate, valid Passport, Adoption Certificate, Naturalization Certificate or Certificate of Registration, and Deed Poll along with original Birth Certificate (if applicable) in the case of making applications for new registration.

• Original Marriage Certificate, Marriage Certificate with Decree Absolute for divorced women, Deed Poll with Birth Certificate, or a new original Birth Certificate reflecting the new name in the case of application for change/correction of name and other particulars.

Registration transactions can be done during the official working hours outlined below:

Mondays to Thursdays 08:00hrs – 12:00hrs

13:00hrs – 16:30hrs

Friday 08:00hrs – 12:00hrs

13:00hrs – 15:30hrs

For further information, persons are advised to visit GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy, follow us on Facebook at Guyana Elections Commis-sion, or call 225-0277-9 or 223-9653.