Gov’t to name ministers today – Jagdeo

Amid intense speculation, the PPP/C government will today announce the names of its Ministers of government under the Irfaan Ali 2025-2030 administration and will by Monday supply the names of all of its 36 representatives for Parliament, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo says.

The Vice President, who is the party’s Representa-tive of the List, told Stabroek News when contacted yesterday “tomorrow’s list will include ministers”, as he also explain-ed that there will be some names of MPs tomorrow and the rest on Monday.

This newspaper understands that while the list of ministers has been completed, it is closely guarded and only the Vice President and President are privy to the final list.

However, sources say that President Ali has had individual meetings and discussions with some ministers of his 2020 to 2025 Cabinet with questions regarding their views on their performance and views of functionality in a reshuffled capacity.