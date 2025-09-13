GPS continues to expand farming at Mazaruni Prison – Director

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is expanding farming at the Mazaruni Prison.

Director Nicklon Elliot says this expansion supports the 2021 Agricultural Plan, which aims for self-sufficiency in at least five crops and livestock, a release from the GPS said.

“We’re working to increase available farmland, so many convicted prisoners are now working on the farm daily,” Elliot said.

Special remission is granted based on prisoners’ conduct and discipline, which results in time being taken off their sentences. Therefore, prisoners must work on the farms before they qualify for this special remission. It’s about providing incentives and at the same time allowing us to produce on the farm,” he said.