Man held over murder of miner at Mara Mara backdam

Suspect: `Sir, I drink couple well Guinness and I can’t remember exactly what happened’

The police are investigating the murder of Mark Jeffers, a 38-year-old gold miner of Lot 218 Blueberry Hill at about 11 pm on Thursday at Big Mara Mara Backdam, Puruni River following an altercation that involved a woman.

The police have since arrested the suspect, Dexter Agrian, a 41-year-old excavator operator from Second Avenue, Bartica.

According to the police, investigations so far have revealed that on 11th September 2025, Jeffers arrived at Big Mara Mara Backdam from Puruni Landing and went to a shop owned by Floyd Paul, a 28-year-old dredge owner. There, Benn met a female Venezuelan.

Agrian, who works in the Mara Mara Backdam, later visited the shop at about 7 pm on the said date, where he met Benn with the woman and a Venezuelan sex worker.