Man turns himself in to police after `Lola Doll’ calls name

Hours after Lolita Callender identifed her alleged shooter as “Oney”, Wayne Barker yesterday turned himself in at the Ruimveldt Police Station in the company of his attorney Siand Dhurjon.

Barker known as “Oney” was identifed as the alleged shooter by Callender in a video on Thursday night.

In an interview with Stabroek News, Barker’s attorney, Dhurjon said that a wanted bulletin was not issued for his client, however his photo was shared on social media. Dhurjon added that he accompanied his client to the police station for questioning. Further, he said that Barker was arrested because of the allegations made by Callender on Thursday.

While the Barker’s photo circulated on social media, Callendar also provided a statement to the police about the alleged suspect. Barker remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

After being hospitalized for almost a week, Callender broke her silence in a video on Thursday night and identified her alleged shooter as “Oney”.

Callendar recounted seeing the man who attempted to take her life and expressed relief that no bullet struck her in the head. Calling for justice, Callender criticized the Guyana Police Force for their lack of investigations.

“I now catch myself. Y’all know I’m a fighter, right? Y’all know this ain’t going down like that. But I saw the person that tried to take my life. Yes, I saw him. And I’m happy that no bullet went to my head to kill me. I need justice. I need justice from Guyana Police Force. They’re not looking into nothing.”

He (“Oney”) was the person, Callender said, adding that she looked him in the eyes as she watched him shoot and then walk away. She pleaded with the public for assistance in ensuring the suspect is arrested and locked away.

“I watched him shoot. I watched him walk off. Y’all please help me to get him arrested and lock away”, she pleaded.

Initially police had arrested two suspects, Paul Daby Jr and another man both of whom have been released on station bail.

Callendar was shot several times two Saturdays ago through her car window as she parked itr near her Texas Circle, East Ruimveldt home.