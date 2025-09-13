Norton says has served his time in Parliament, building new team

Leader of APNU and the PNCR, Aubrey Norton says he is not returning to Parliament because he has “served” his time and they are “building a new team”.

APNU crashed from 31 seats in 2020 in alliance with the AFC to 12 this year and the new Leader of the Opposition will be Azruddin Mohamed from We Invest in Guyana (WIN).

Explaining his decision to forgo a parliamentary seat yesterday at the party’s press conference, after being asked by Stabroek News, Norton cited a desire to “build a new team” and prepare the party for the future.

“I believe I’ve served. I believe we are building a new team, and therefore I thought in this circumstance that an opportunity should be given to somebody else,” he said. He emphasized that his focus will remain on rebuilding the party from outside of Parliament, a task he believes does not require him to be an MP. “I will work to continue the rebuilding of the party,” Norton declared. “I will preside over the party and ensure that I put the mechanisms in place so that by the time we arrive at the next elections, we are well-structured, we will be ready, and the new blood in the party will take over.” He added, “I hope that is an indication that I have no intention of running for the presidency in the future. And so, I see the task at this stage as preparing the party for the future.”