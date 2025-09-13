President appoints four permanent secretaries

President Irfaan Ali yesterday met with Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries to share his government’s vision and set clear expectations for their roles in advancing national development and he announced four appointments.

A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said that Ali emphasised that his administration will move swiftly to modernise the delivery of government services through a fully digitised framework, with a strong focus on customer service, efficiency, transparency, and results-driven performance.

As part of the first phase of the transition in his second term, the following appointments have been made:

Sharon Roopchand-Edwards – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs