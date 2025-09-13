Woman acquitted of killing husband after self-defence argument accepted

After almost 12 years before the courts, Dacia Bourne yesterday walked free after being acquitted of manslaughter in the death of her reputed husband, Clifford Singh.

The acquittal came after the High Court judge, Jo-Ann Barlow, directed the jury to return a formal not guilty verdict on the grounds that Bourne had acted in self-defence.

Bourne, who was initially charged with murder and remanded, later saw the charge reduced to manslaughter at the Magistrate’s Court before being granted bail.

During the trial, the court heard that Bourne and Singh shared a tumultuous relationship characterised by repeated arguments and abuse. Evidence presented pointed to a long history of domestic violence.