Trinidad PM to Venezuelan VP: I will dare to do what’s best for T&T

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is firing back at Venezuela’s Vice President, declaring that she will “dare” to do whatever is necessary for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Her response came after Delcy Rodríguez warned this country not to support the United States in its alleged “plans of aggression” against Venezuela.

Amidst the deployment of United States (US) warships and troops in the southern Caribbean, a move the US said is part of a counter-narcotics operation, Rodriguez issued a warning to the governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, urging them not to “dare” to assist with what she described as “perverse plans of aggression” against Venezuela.

Speaking with members of the media before entering the Parliament yesterday, the Prime Minister was asked to respond to the Venezuelan vice president’s statement.

“I will dare to do what I have to do to keep the people of Trinidad and Tobago safe, and that is my priority. I’ve said T&T first. That is my priority,” Persad-Bissessar said.

The T&T Government has praised the increased US presence and a recent strike against a vessel allegedly carrying drugs, which led to the deaths of 11 people.

But despite the Government’s alliance with the US, yesterday Persad-Bissessar sought to underscore that this country has no intention of “invading Venezuela” or stepping on Venezuelan soil.

She added that there have been no discussions with the US for any invasion of Venezuela.

“At the moment, we have had no discussions with respect to invading Venezuela, with respect to T&T going onto the soil of Venezuela. It’s just fearmongering. However, I repeat, should Venezuela invade Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago will definitely step forward in defence of our cousins, our brothers and sisters in the Caricom.”

The Prime Minister said it is not new for the US military to have a presence in the region, and she reiterated that she welcomes them.

“If that can help us stem the criminality, the trafficking, the narco-trafficking, the human trafficking, and the pain and suffering that brings to the people here, then yes, we welcome them, and look forward to their cooperation with us.”

T&T and Guyana remain the only Caricom nations to support the US military presence. Caricom as a body is yet to speak on the issue.

Persad-Bissessar said the recent elections in Guyana and Jamaica would have occupied their leaders’ attention and may have inadvertently led to a delay in a “cohesive” response from the regional body.

But she reiterated there is no friction between this country and the rest of Caricom, despite a difference of opinion.

“We have always had differences. That’s another thing that is a false narrative. Caricom has always had differences, and that’s why we say we are sovereign, but at the same time, we speak with one voice. So, there are issues that will have differences of opinion. St Vincent and the Grenadines has always had a different kind of opinion to other members of the Caricom. That is not to say that we are fractured,” the Prime Minister explained.