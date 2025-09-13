Nutrition policy

UNICEF has published its Child Nutrition Report 2025: Feeding Profit and it pulls no punches. Around the world, childhood obesity has overtaken underweight as the dominant nutritional challenge. More than 37 million children under five are overweight globally, while 148 million remain stunted. The culprits are not hard to find: ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, and a global food system that puts profit before children’s health. Even Guyana is caught in the report’s crosshairs and the message is clear—our children are being caught in the middle of this global nutrition crisis. The choices we make now will shape an entire generation.

According to UNICEF, Guyana has made commendable progress in reducing stunting. In 2000, nearly one in six Guyanese children were stunted; by 2024, that figure had dropped to about 7 percent, well below the global average of 22 percent. This is an achievement worth celebrating. Yet while one battle was being won, another has crept in through the back door: rising childhood overweight and obesity. According to regional estimates, 1 in 5 children and adolescents in Latin America and the Caribbean are overweight, and Guyana is no exception. Our prevalence is lower than the regional average but is climbing steadily, reflecting the same nutrition transition seen across the globe.

The UNICEF report highlights a cruel reality: in many countries, including Guyana, healthy foods are simply too expensive compared to processed alternatives. In Latin America, the relative caloric price of vegetables is three to four times higher than that of starchy staples; in Guyana, a bottle of soda costs less than a bunch of bananas. For lower-income families, a bag of chips or a ‘soft drink’ is often cheaper than eggs, fish, or fresh fruit. When household budgets are tight—and with a large percentage of Guyanese living below the poverty line —the choice is sadly predictable. Children are being priced out of nutrition and funneled into obesity.

The burden of poor nutrition is not only about health—it also undermines education and economic development. Globally, UNICEF estimates that malnutrition in all its forms costs low- and middle-income countries up to 3 percent of GDP annually. Malnourished children, whether undernourished or overweight, often struggle with concentration, energy levels, and learning outcomes. For Guyana, which is banking on its young people to lead in education, innovation, and development, this silent crisis poses a constant threat which could erode the very foundation of our future workforce.

Then there is also the equity issue. Worldwide, children from the poorest households are twice as likely to be stunted compared with the wealthiest. In Guyana, while overall stunting has declined, boys remain consistently more affected than girls, and poorer households bear the brunt of both undernutrition and rising obesity. If Guyana is serious about addressing inequality, then food policy has to be at the centre of the conversation. Tackling childhood malnutrition is one of the surest ways to level the playing field for the next generation.

Then there is the troublesome issue of accountability. The food and beverage industry has shown remarkable creativity in marketing products to children, but little accountability for the harm those products cause. In Guyana, supermarkets, corner shops, and even roadside stalls are saturated with brightly packaged, sugary, and salty foods. These products are designed to be addictive, and their profits depend on children forming lifelong habits of consumption. Globally, children are exposed to an average of 30 junk food ads a day online. Guyana’s policymakers must ask: who benefits when a ten-year-old prefers soda to water, or chips to fruit? It is certainly not the child, nor the nation, but the corporations that profit from ill health.

The report has called for the government to act decisively. Firstly, that means taxing sugary drinks, subsidizing healthier foods, restricting the marketing of junk food to children, and ensuring schools remain safe spaces for nutrition. Secondly, the school feeding programme risks being undermined if the very schools that provide healthy meals also allow sugary snacks and drinks to flood the environment. There are also larger questions: will policymakers confront the powerful food and beverage industries head-on? Will policymakers continue to allow profit-driven corporations to dictate what ends up on our children’s plates? Or, should society set higher standards for the health and wellbeing of the next generation?

Guyana is standing at the crossroad. On the one hand, progress against stunting has shown what is possible with strong public policy and investment. On the other, rising childhood obesity has revealed the gaps when food environments are left unregulated. Unless our food systems are transformed, the health of Guyana’s children will remain hostage to a market that values sales over survival. The call to action is not just for government but for parents, schools, and communities. We must demand better. Because in the end, the question we all must answer is: are we feeding profit, or are we feeding our children? And for Guyana’s policymakers, the timing could not be more critical. With unprecedented oil revenues reshaping our economy, there is both the fiscal space and the moral obligation to invest in nutrition security as a pillar of national development. Just as the government has plans for highways, housing, and energy, it must also have a plan for the health of its youngest citizens. A nutrition policy is the infrastructure for the future, and failing to act now will leave us with roads and bridges, but a generation too sick to walk across them.