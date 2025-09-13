About time we make automatic fire sprinkler systems mandatory

Dear Editor,

In the wake of the devastating fire that recently ravaged the community of Albouystown, my heart aches alongside my fellow Guyanese. To the victims who have lost their homes, their livelihoods, and their sense of security, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt sorrow. As someone who has also endured the trauma of being a fire victim, I know all too well the profound pain and disruption such a catastrophe brings. It is a pain no family should have to bear.

In the midst of this grief, however, we must find the resolve to act. We must channel our collective sorrow into a determined effort to prevent such tragedies from repeating themselves. In this spirit, I must first commend His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, and the Government of Guyana for their ongoing efforts in national development and disaster response. Your leadership is crucial.

Now, I wish to humbly urge our President and government to take a transformative step forward in national fire safety. I propose serious consideration of making automatic fire sprinkler systems mandatory for all new and significantly renovated commercial buildings and apartment complexes three stories and higher.

This is not a far-fetched or exorbitantly expensive idea. Modern innovation has made this life-saving technology more accessible than ever. Specifically, systems can be installed in a highly cost-effective manner using CPVC piping, which is not only more affordable but is also fully approved by fire safety standards in the United States and internationally for both commercial and residential use. This material is lightweight, easy to install, and incredibly effective at containing fires at their source, often before the fire service even arrives.

The benefits are undeniable:

· Saves Lives: Sprinklers dramatically increase the chances of survival by controlling fires and providing precious time for escape.

· Protects Property: They minimize fire damage, protecting both business assets and personal belongings, ultimately saving millions in potential losses.

· Supports our Fire Service: They act as a first line of defense, reducing the immense risk to our brave firefighters and allowing them to operate more effectively.

As a patriot deeply invested in the safety and development of our nation, and as the head of Fire Sprinklers & Safety Equipment Services, I hereby offer my company’s expertise. We would be honoured to assist the relevant Ministries and the Guyana Fire Service in developing practical, cost-effective strategies for implementation. We are ready to provide guidance, demonstrations, and support to make this vital safety standard a reality.

Let us honour the victims of Albouystown and all past fire tragedies not just with words, but with decisive action. Let us build a safer, more resilient Guyana for generations to come. I implore our leaders to consider this proposal and allow me to fulfill my patriotic duty to protect and develop our beautiful country.

Sincerely,

Vishul Ishwaridin

Managing Director

Fire Sprinklers& Safety Equipment

Services