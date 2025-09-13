Awaiting the team that will serve Guyana for the next five years

Dear Editor,

Now that the elections in Guyana are over and the PPP Civic has secured victory, I look forward to the announcement of a clean and lean Cabinet. The previous Cabinet served the nation well over the last five years, despite many challenges during its tenure.

With this new dispensation and the takeoff of many planned projects, the people of Guyana are anxiously awaiting the team that will serve for the next five years. We hope to see mature, professional individuals with integrity and strong backgrounds appointed to lead.

I was especially impressed by President Irfaan Ali’s inauguration speech, which outlined a clear and inspiring vision for Guyana. As a diaspora activist, I remain committed to promoting, advancing, and uniting our people.

Together, let us work to make Guyana a model nation in the Caribbean, one that thrives on unity, development, and progress. Long live Guyana 🇬🇾.

Sincerely,

Andrieko Basir

Diaspora Activists