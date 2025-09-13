Guyana and Suriname Presidents must take bold steps on unresolved disputes that have long been postponed

Dear Editor,

When Presidents Irfaan Ali and Jennifer Simons meet in Nickerie on 13 September, the images will be polished: two leaders smiling across the Corentyne River. Yet beneath the gestures lie unresolved disputes that both governments have long postponed. Symbolism comes easily; substance does not.

The Corentyne Bridge is the headline project. Negotiated for years, it promises to boost trade and tourism. But critical details remain unsettled: how it will be financed, how tolls will be managed, and how benefits will be shared. Without parliamentary oversight and public accountability, the bridge could deepen asymmetry rather than foster partnership. For Guyana, transparency matters just as much as for Suriname, since an unbalanced deal risks breeding mistrust.

The ferry service tells a similar story. The Canawaima ferry, once the vital link across the river, has struggled with breakdowns, poor management, and inadequate investment. Travellers endure irregular schedules and unreliable operations, while cross-border trade is slowed to a crawl. Both governments have failed to provide the consistent service their citizens deserve. Restoring a reliable ferry is not just a technical issue—it is a test of whether commitments to integration extend beyond rhetoric.

The fisheries dispute has also dragged on. Guyana’s fishers were promised 150 Surinamese licences, but legal and political complications in Paramaribo have delayed delivery. The result is frustration in Guyana and suspicion in Suriname, where local cooperatives fear being sidelined. Instead of clarity, both governments have allowed uncertainty to fester, undermining trust and leaving coastal communities in limbo.

Oil wealth adds another layer of imbalance. Guyana has become one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, while Suriname is still awaiting large-scale production. This contrast fuels rivalry, but it could also drive cooperation—joint training, shared infrastructure, and coordinated bargaining with multinationals. Yet both governments continue to prioritise national gain over regional strategy, missing the chance to strengthen collective resilience.

The Tigri, or New River Triangle, remains the most sensitive fault line. Guyana administers the territory; Suriname asserts its claim. Both avoid escalation, but both also avoid resolution. Without a clear diplomatic process, whether arbitration or another mechanism, the dispute undermines the credibility of every other bilateral promise.

Meanwhile, border communities are left behind. Thousands of people rely on informal trade and migration because state institutions provide neither adequate infrastructure nor reliable oversight. Investment in schools, clinics, and roads could transform the frontier into a shared development zone rather than a space of neglect.

The Nickerie summit therefore faces six tests: a transparent bridge agenda, a functioning ferry, a fair fisheries framework, a roadmap for Tigri, joint oil strategies, and targeted investment in border communities. Unless Guyana reins in its dominance and Suriname moves beyond hesitation, these promises risk remaining unfulfilled.

Neighbours cannot afford permanent mistrust. Guyana must accept that prosperity is fragile if it fuels resentment. Suriname must act decisively if sovereignty is to mean more than ceremony. Until both rise to these responsibilities, bridges and ferries will remain metaphors for missed opportunities.

Sincerely,

Vincent Roep