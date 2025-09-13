Guyana does not need another musical chairs’ competition

Dear Editor,

The latest reshuffle of Parliamentarian roles post-election does little to assure the public that real change is happening. It feels exactly like “shuffling the chairs on the Titanic” — rearranging titles and alliances while the pressing issues of accountability, representation, and oversight remain ignored.

Consider the example of Azruddin Mohamed, whose newly formed WIN (We Invest in Nationhood) party rose from zero to 16 seats, displacing A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) as the principal opposition. Mohamed has declared himself Leader of the Opposition. While the rise is striking, the fact that international concerns—including U.S. sanctions and doubts over financial integrity—have shadowed his candidacy makes this change more worrying than hopeful.

Another example: APNU, once the main opposition force, has seen its representation shrink sharply to 12 seats. The Alliance for Change (AFC), despite being an established political partner in past elections, failed to win any seats this time.

So we see the same names, but fundamental change is absent. New opposition leadership under Mohamed may look different, yet if the institutional mechanisms for oversight do not strengthen — if constitutional committees remain passive, appointments remain opaque, and legal challenges unresolved — then we are left with mere optics.

This country urgently needs more than a reshuffle. We need: (1) strict, transparent criteria for all parliamentary and constitutional appointments; (2) a legally mandated timetable for the Committee on Appointments and other oversight bodies to meet and report publicly; (3) the automatic publication of MPs’ asset declarations; and (4) stronger penalties for non-compliance with constitutional duties. Only concrete, measurable reforms like these can restore confidence and ensure that the electorate’s will is not reduced to another round of musical chairs.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard