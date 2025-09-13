Norton’s exit, Campbell’s entrance

Dear Editor,

Aubrey Norton is standing down from parliamentary leadership. The best decision in a bad time. I always have regard for someone who knows when that time has come, that he is overextended, that his brand has diluted. It was time to adjust, and he did what the circumstances demanded. Out as leader in parliament.

I am glad that Mr. Aubrey Norton took that step from leader in parliament under his own power in less than two weeks, whatever the other elements that may have been contributory factors. It can’t be easy; but then again, it couldn’t be avoided. Results are results, and somebody has to take the fall when they are so poor that passions flare. For the record, I happen to know Mr. Norton a little; but there was this puzzle: the more I knew of him, the less that I felt I know of the man, the politician, the leader on whose shoulders so much rested, from whom so much was expected. My own expectations were for a little more, then some more, any tiny morsels that could be eked out through great sacrifice. Regrettably, it was not to be. Neither the morsels nor any sacrifice, great or small. That hour came and went in the first week of September, with Mr. Norton the biggest loser. Or made into the biggest scapegoat for failure of an unacceptable kind. Now, it is time to look ahead and not in the rearview mirror. My best wishes to Aubrey Norton in the days ahead.

Now it’s the turn of Dr. Terrence Campbell, businessman and Natural Resource Fund (NRF) watchdog to lead the APNU parliamentary team. Other than that, I know nothing of the man, besides that he hails from Mahdia and is a believer. He has a lot of ground to cover, and that is just to dig the PNC out of the chasm into which it has collapsed. Lots of pieces to put together, to hold together. That alone is going to require yeoman service, and a full complement of capable and completely committed comrades behind the new man. Unfortunately, that was one of the Achilles heels of Aubrey Norton: he was cutoff at the knees from the inside of PNC. May Dr. Campbell enjoy a better political climate from within his own camp. Better make that season, since everything is so short-term in Guyana’s politics, particularly for those who come up woefully short in life-and-death elections.

The new APNU/PNC man at the helm in parliament doesn’t come empty handed, for he has an advantage that is priceless. His NRF journey had to have given him some insights on how the business of this country is run, and the caliber of good folks around it. It is the biggest business around, and means the world to Guyanese, whether they get a nickel in their pockets, or a knuckle to their heads. Oil. If memory serves right, he also had a decent relationship with President Ali, who thought so highly of him at one time, that a recruitment effort was in the making for him to be under the One Guyana tent. From that warm chapter, matters between the government and Dr. Campbell went to hell in a hand basket. The monsters in Guyana took over, and Dr. Campbell was made to feel some heat from official circles, and those lovely Elysian Fields that operates under the label of social media. Ruff country this Guyana is, especially when politics is the context.

Now the past is past. The problem is that it may be a prelude to the future. I am optimistic. Before the elections of September 1st, President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo made their share of promises. One was that things will be different, changes for the better. During his inaugural address, Excellency Ali sounded some of the same high, flourishing notes. I can’t speak for other Guyanese, but I have taken note. The hour draws near; it is already almost delivery time for the president and his party, his government. Yes, I know, a little duplication there, that bit about party and government delivering. For his part, Dr. Terrence Campbell has to don his gown, and deliver a new PNC baby through parliament. All the signs and portents point to a difficult birth on the cards. May his mind be clear, may his hands be steady. This country, this democracy, needs the most vigorous opposition it can get. Last, the political landscape feels like a psychiatric ward. There is Dr. Ali, Dr. Jagdeo, and now Dr. Campbell.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall