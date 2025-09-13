Putting all our eggs in the oil and gas basket

Dear Editor,

While doing a public analysis on the situation and in recent discussions with citizens, several concerns have consistently surfaced about accountability and the quality of life in Guyana. Many people continue to struggle with employment opportunities, fair wages, and equal access to decent work. The standard of education and healthcare also remains a pressing concern, with citizens calling for real improvements in schools and hospitals.

At the same time, the rising cost of living is creating additional strain. High taxi fares, rental fees, and food prices are especially frustrating, given that much of our food is locally produced. Citizens feel they are working harder but are getting less in return.

Recent events on Thursday 11th of September underline these frustrations. Power outages, disrupted phone services affecting businesses, and a massive blaze in Albouystown that destroyed five buildings and displaced about 30 people are stark reminders of the country’s vulnerabilities. The recent report of a live electric wire on Aubrey Barker Road, South Georgetown, also shows the urgent need for first responders—especially the fire department—to operate with full efficiency. Citizens are left feeling unsafe and underprepared for emergencies.

Families know that without more disposable income, they remain exposed to tragedies that they cannot quickly recover from. This is why investments in emergency shelters across all ten regions are urgently needed.

All hopes now rest on Guyana’s growing oil and gas revenues, which citizens expect will either save or improve their immediate quality of life. To make this a reality, these resources must be managed with transparency and fairness so that benefits reach every community. Institutions such as the Bureau of Statistics (BoS) play a critical role in providing reliable, timely data that can guide sound policymaking and hold decision-makers accountable.

Sincerely,

Blane R Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst

& Community Advocate