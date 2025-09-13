The rebirth of the PNCR/APNU movement

Dear Editor,

There can be none better than Dr Terrence Campbell who can swiftly fulfill the task of rebuilding the PNCR/APNU and we must laud PNCR leader, Aubrey Norton for recognising that. We must also recognise the positive move of the APNU in its selection of an inspiring List of outstanding men and women that will be seated in Parliament.

The PPP is already uncomfortable with the bold steps the APNU is taking to fortify its standing in the National Assembly. The PPP understands that the APNU has taken a political blow that has momentarily stunned it but it has quickly shaken off the impact and is solidly perched to reclaim its rightful place in Guyana politics.

Guyanese Critic and Ruel Johnson et al, must note a revitalised APNU will not be going it alone on any front moving forward. Parliament, social media, the streets, hills and valleys and the ghettos of Guyana will feel its daily presence. The fight is set to be valiantly fought.

Campbell’s leadership will not linger on the recent defeat because he is a builder of unshakable forts. He is a skilled negotiator, an optimist and an extraordinary strategist. The PPP shudders at the fact that Campbell is capable and competent to fulfill the task ahead. Campbell has integrity. He is a people’s person with a moral grounding that Guyana needs not only in politics but in every aspect of society.

We are witnessing the rebirth of a movement of magnificence. We are about to experience an unstoppable force that will realign our nation’s politics for better over the next five years. We all must stand ready to be part of the political renaissance of this country.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist