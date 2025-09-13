AAG shortlists athletes for Pan Am U20 Championships, Austin and Hinckson absent

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) has released a preliminary shortlist of athletes who are in line to represent the nation at the upcoming Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships, with competition expected to be fierce as the continent’s best young athletes gather in Colombia later this year.

Leading the shortlist are standout performers Tianna Springer in the 400m (53.07s, ranked 18th), Rodel Greene in the triple jump (15.50m, ranked 24th), and sprint prospects Tishawn Easton and Skylar Charles, both clocking 21.04s in the 200m. Charles also appears in the 100m event alongside Onesi Dunn, both timed at 10.54s. Middle-distance runners Kaidon Persaud (1:52.56) and Javon Roberts (1:52.39) complete the list of contenders in the 800m