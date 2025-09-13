Long jump world record holder Powell suspended over safeguarding concern

(Reuters) – Long jump world record holder Mike Powell, who now works as a coach, has been suspended indefinitely over a safeguarding concern, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

Twice Olympic silver medallist Powell set the men’s long jump world record of 8.95 metres at the 1991 world championships in Tokyo, a mark that still stands.

The AIU said the 61-year-old American is barred from all World Athletics-sanctioned activities, including accreditation at World Athletics Series Events, as well as any competitions or events organised or sanctioned by World Athletics, its Area Associations or Member Federations.

Powell is also prohibited from attending hospitality or private access venues linked to World Athletics Series Events, whether invited or not. The AIU said the suspension could be varied on application or appeal.

Powell joined Azusa Pacific University’s track and field coaching staff during the 2023 season on a part-time basis and left in spring 2024 for other employment, Marcus Dawal, the university’s Sports Information Director said.

Powell and USA Track and Field could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.