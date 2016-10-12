Janet Jackson shows off baby bump at 50
(Reuters) – Singer Janet Jackson on Wednesday showed off her baby bump, confirming that she is pregnant with her first child at the age of 50.
People magazine carried an exclusive photo of a smiling Jackson with her hand on her abdomen. “We thank God for our blessing,” the singer told the celebrity outlet. She gave no further details
Jackson in April called off her “Unbreakable” world tour in a cryptic video selfie in which she said she was planning her family and had to rest up.
Jackson, the fiercely private youngest child of the famed Jackson singing family, married her third husband, Qatari businessman Wissam al Mana, in 2012.
