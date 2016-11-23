Public service training college launched
More than 60 young people will benefit from training at the newly launched Bertram Collins College of the Public Service as part of efforts to improve the public service sector, GINA said. The programme was launched today.
More in Photos
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him
Comments
About these comments