CAL plane lands safely after glitch
(Trinidad Express) A Caribbean Airlines flight between Tobago and Trinidad experienced “a technical issue” yesterday, before making a safe landing at Piarco International Airport.
According to a news release from Caribbean Airlines yesterday evening, Flight BW 1527, an ATR aircraft, took off from ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago.
“The flight crew followed all standard operational procedures and as a precautionary measure requested airport services to meet and inspect the aircraft upon its arrival. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked,” the release stated.
“The aircraft has been withdrawn from service and all appropriate inspections and procedures are in progress,” it added.
