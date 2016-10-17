Two shot dead at bikini carwash in T&T

(Trinidad Guardian) Two men were shot dead outside Kinshasa Bar, Curepe, last night and a police officer was wounded. The shooting took place shortly after 7 pm.

Initial reports said the two dead men identified as, Jerome Bickles, 27, and Kevin Rama, 30, both of Curepe, had moments earlier been involved in a scuffle outside the bar, which is located at the corner of Watts Street and the Old Southern Main Road.

Photos taken at the crime scene, showed two young men lying dead on Watts Street metres apart. One fell face first and was bleeding from a head injury. The other man, was lying on his back, and blood was oozing from his head.

Police cordoned off the street as residents and other people gathered on the scene.

Rama’s wife, Crystal Ali, said she and her husband stopped to buy a beer about 15 minutes before the shooting. She said they met her cousin, Bickles, a DJ with 96.1FM, who was playing music at the bar’s annual bikini car-wash.

Eyewitnesses said there was an argument at the event and Rama attempted to part the fight pulling away Bickles. Shots were fired and three people were hit.

More in Regional News

default placeholder

T&T tops in Internet porn again

Dr Karen Sohan

Zika causes brain defects in four unborn babies in T&T

Kamina Johnson Smith

Government looks to amend Immigration Act

Ban Ki-moon

UN’s Ban Ki-moon arrives in Haiti  after looting near UN base

default placeholder

Famine fears rise after hurricane wrecks Haiti’s bread-basket

default placeholder

Venezuela’s Maduro signs 2017 budget, bypassed Congress cries foul

default placeholder

UWI backs down after controversy with Jamaica Parliament

A woman cooks in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Hurricane Matthew closes schools for thousands of Haiti’s children

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Keneisha Sim

    UG student struck down by car on East Coast road

  2. 20160604KFC13

    New KFC franchise to open next week

  3. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  4. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  5. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  6. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  7. Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land

  8. President David Granger addressing Parliament yesterday (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

    Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President

  9. Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161017modern

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service

20161013ranny1

Kudos to Uncle Ranny

At a ceremony at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, the Ambassador of Guyana to United Nations Organisations (Geneva) Dr. J. R. Deep Ford (left in photo) presented his credentials to Director General Michael Moller. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that during the brief exchange they discussed Guyana’s place in the multilateral framework and its role in contributing to the ongoing work in critical areas such as climate change and green economies and human rights. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the United Nations Organisations in Geneva and the Government of Switzerland, Dr. Ford held several senior positions at the United Nations for sixteen years and more recently as the Director of Caribbean Operations for the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The release added that Dr. Ford started his professional career as a lecturer at the University of Guyana and also earlier worked for the Commonwealth Secretariat.In the coming weeks, the Ambassador will present his credentials to the Government of Switzerland which will provide support for the establishment and running of the Guyana Embassy in Geneva. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Guyana Ambassador to United Nations Organisations accredited

Members of Team CYEN-Guyana during the International Coastal Cleanup Activity 2016 at the Kingston Seawall.

Coastal cleanup bags 2,919 pounds of garbage