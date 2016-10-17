Two shot dead at bikini carwash in T&T

(Trinidad Guardian) Two men were shot dead outside Kinshasa Bar, Curepe, last night and a police officer was wounded. The shooting took place shortly after 7 pm.

Initial reports said the two dead men identified as, Jerome Bickles, 27, and Kevin Rama, 30, both of Curepe, had moments earlier been involved in a scuffle outside the bar, which is located at the corner of Watts Street and the Old Southern Main Road.

Photos taken at the crime scene, showed two young men lying dead on Watts Street metres apart. One fell face first and was bleeding from a head injury. The other man, was lying on his back, and blood was oozing from his head.

Police cordoned off the street as residents and other people gathered on the scene.

Rama’s wife, Crystal Ali, said she and her husband stopped to buy a beer about 15 minutes before the shooting. She said they met her cousin, Bickles, a DJ with 96.1FM, who was playing music at the bar’s annual bikini car-wash.

Eyewitnesses said there was an argument at the event and Rama attempted to part the fight pulling away Bickles. Shots were fired and three people were hit.