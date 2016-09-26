Ballistics contradicts version of cop in shooting of woman -Police
In relation to the accidental shooting of Jean Rodrigues on Tuesday September 20, 2016, the Guyana Police Force today said that following ballistic and other examinations, the results of which contradict that of the police constable and the suspect, the constable has been removed from that type of duty, to another area as the investigation continues.
The file will be completed in a few days’ time and sent for legal advice, the police said.
