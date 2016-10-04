Deadly Hurricane Matthew smashes through southwest Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti, (Reuters) – The fiercest Caribbean storm in almost a decade battered Haiti’s southwest coast with 145 mile-per-hour (230 kph) winds and surging seas that flooded coastal towns on Tuesday, tearing at trees and rooftops before moving out to sea.
Hurricane Matthew dumped torrential rain across the island of Hispaniola that Haiti shares with Dominican Republic, where four people were killed by collapsing walls and mudslides. In Haiti, at least one person was killed.

There was no immediate word on other potential casualties. But Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told reporters in Washington the U.S. Navy was looking at possibly sending an aircraft carrier, the USS George Washington, and other ships to the region to aid relief efforts.

imageThe United States has already offered Haiti the use of some helicopters, said Haitian Interior Minister Francois Anick Joseph, who added that damage to housing and crops in the impoverished country was apparently extensive.

“It is too early to do a real assessment, but it has been very serious,” Anick Joseph told Reuters, saying roads to the south were blocked, phones were down and the weather meant overflights were impossible.

The eye of the violent Category 4 Hurricane Matthew passed over Haiti’s western tip early on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, bringing devastating winds, heavy rains and a storm surge with massive waves.

It was forecast to remain extremely powerful as it made its way to Cuba and the Bahamas and a hurricane watch was issued for parts of southeast Florida, which the forecasters said Matthew could reach late on Thursday.

U.S. President Barack Obama canceled a trip to Florida scheduled for Wednesday because of the potential impact of Matthew, the White House said.

Haitian port town Les Cayes, named for the sandy islands off its shore and twice destroyed by hurricanes in the 18th century, was hard hit.

“The situation in Les Cayes is catastrophic, the city is flooded, you have trees lying in different places and you can barely move around, the wind has damaged many houses and taken away their rooftops,” said Deputy Mayor Marie Claudette Regis Delerme, speaking from the town of about 70,000 people.

One man died as the storm crashed through his home in the nearby beach town of Port Salut, Haiti’s civil protection service said. He had been too sick to leave for a shelter, officials said. A fisherman was killed in heavy seas over the weekend as the storm approached, and another was missing.

Overnight, Haitians living in vulnerable coastal shacks on the western Tiburon Peninsula frantically sought shelter as Matthew closed in. Several districts in southern Haiti were flooded, with crops inundated with ocean and rain water.

Hurricane conditions remained in parts of Haiti and as much as 3 feet (1 meter) of rain was forecast to fall over hills that are largely deforested and prone to flash floods and mudslides, threatening villages as well as shantytown in the capital Port-au-Prince.

The hurricane comes at a time when tens of thousands of people are still living in flimsy tents and makeshift dwellings in Haiti after a 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people.

The center of Matthew was 55 miles (90 km) south of the eastern tip of Cuba at 2 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT). It was moving north at about 10 miles per hour (17 kph), the hurricane center said.

Cuba’s Communist government traditionally puts extensive efforts into saving lives and property in the face of storms, and authorities have spent days organizing teams of volunteers to move residents to safety and secure property.

The storm is expected to hit the tourist town of Baracoa in the province of Guantanamo in the far southeast of Cuba later on Tuesday, passing close to the disputed U.S. Naval base and military prison and also to a small Cuban city of the same name.

The U.S. Navy ordered the evacuation of 700 spouses and children of service personnel as the storm approached.

Guantanamo’s mountainous terrain is the country’s second coffee producer after nearby Santiago, and the storm poses a major threat to the current harvest.

A hurricane watch was in effect from Deerfield Beach, Florida to the Volusia-Brevard county line, a coastal area near Cape Canaveral, which the storm could reach on Thursday, the hurricane center said.

“Direct hurricane impacts are possible in Florida,” the center said. It added that tropical storm or hurricane conditions could also affect parts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina later this week, even if the center of Matthew remained offshore.

Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for Florida on Monday, designating resources for evacuations and shelters and putting the National Guard on standby.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Cops issue wanted bulletins for Dataram, wife

default placeholder

Tropical storm Nicole forms off Puerto Rico

default placeholder

Bid Protest Committee rules in favour of Puran Brothers

default placeholder

Sugar unions say disappointed over meeting with GuySuCo

default placeholder

UG Vice-Chancellor promises to seek withdrawal of tuition hike

Some of the City Council workers yesterday protesting outside the Ministry of Communities in Kingston over the delayed payment of their salaries. (Photo by Keno George)

City workers protest for King’s removal over delayed salary payments

Workers of Demerara Timbers Limited protesting for wage increases in front of the company’s Georgetown office yesterday

Demerara Timbers workers protest for wage increases

default placeholder

Car used in robbery attempt outside Demerara Bank found in D’Urban Backlands

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. Diana Sawh (left) and Madojri Sawh

    Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning

  3. Wayne Isaacs (New York Post photograph)

    Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY

  4. Barry Dataram

    Who is to blame for Dataram escape?

  5. Topco juice drink

    Juice contract award faces deep trouble

  6. Jonnel Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision

  7. Jonnel and Phillip Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash

  8. The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

    Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

  9. The land described in the schedule

    Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier George A Lewis (second, left) is symbolically handed the command of the army by his predecessor Brigadier Mark A Phillips (second, right) at the Change of Command Parade at Camp Ayanganna yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Handing over of command

Old Army Chief of Staff Brigadier Mark A Phillips (left) and his replacement Brigadier George A Lewis (right) marching during the Change of Command Parade at Camp Ayanganna yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

The old and the new

gdf1

GALLERY: Scenes from the Change of Command Parade

Some of the residents who came out in support of the Green Walk and Tree Distribution exercise on Saturday in Bartica as part of observances for National Tree Day. The residents, headed by the Town Council celebrated with a Green Walk and Tree Distribution activity. The walk began at the Cenotaph before moving through First and Seventh Avenue, Bartica. The initiative, was said to have attracted a number of residents as well as Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, who is currently conducting ministerial outreaches in the town. Additionally, over 300 fruit trees were distributed to residents in the area as a means of encouraging more agricultural activity within Bartica.

Bartica observes National Tree Day

20161003anna

Ready for a makeover

A vessel, laden with coconuts, heading out of the Pomeroon on Friday.

Bringing out coconuts

This Route 48 minibus plunged into a trench opposite the National Communications Network (NCN) on Homestretch Avenue around 11.30 am yesterday after hitting a pedal cyclist off his bicycle. The driver was reportedly proceeding east along Homestretch Avenue at a fast rate of speed resulting in him hitting the pedal cyclist. While no one was seriously injured, the driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident and the pedal cyclist was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention. He was not seriously injured. It was unclear up to yesterday afternoon, if the driver had been apprehended.

Minibus plunges into trench

President David Granger planting a tree at Iwokrama yesterday in observance of National Tree Day, at which he plugged the greening of Guyana. National Tree Day 2016 was held under the theme, ‘Sustaining Biodiversity: Plant a Tree’.

GALLERY: Plant a tree