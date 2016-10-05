Bid Protest Committee says selection of landfill contractor was fair

In an historic decision, the Bid Protest Committee (BPC) has upheld the Communities Ministry’s award of a $221 million one-year contract to Puran Brothers Disposal Inc for the operation and maintenance of the Haags Bosch Landfill, after finding that the evaluation criteria were followed and that the company had the lowest bid.

The decision, which is the first handed down by the BPC, was based on a request for review that was made by bidder Cevons Waste Management, which had said the selection process was unfair after the announcement of the contract award in July.

