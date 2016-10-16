Bishoo grabs 8 for 49 as Windies strike back
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – West Indies, set 346 to win by Pakistan, were 95 for two at the close on the penultimate day of the historic day/night opening Test at the Dubai International Stadium here Sunday.
Scores:
PAKISTAN 579 for three decl. (Azhar Ali 302 not out, Sami Aslam 90, Babar Azam 69, Asad Shafiq 67; Devendra Bishoo 2-125) and 123 (Sami Aslam 44, Babar Azam 21; Devendra Bishoo 8-49)
WEST INDIES 357 (Darren Bravo 87, Marlon Samuels 76, Jermaine Blackwood 37, Kraigg Brathwaite 32, Shane Dowrich 22; Yasir Shah 5-121, Mohammad Nawaz 2-38, Wahab Riaz 2-65) and 95 for two (Leon Johnson 47, Darren Bravo 26 not out; Mohammad Amir 2-26)
