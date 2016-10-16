Bishoo grabs 8 for 49 as Windies strike back

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates,  CMC – West Indies, set 346 to win by Pakistan, were 95 for two at the close on the penultimate day of the historic day/night opening Test at the Dubai International Stadium here Sunday.

Scores:

PAKISTAN 579 for three decl. (Azhar Ali 302 not out, Sami Aslam 90, Babar Azam 69, Asad Shafiq 67; Devendra Bishoo 2-125) and 123 (Sami Aslam 44, Babar Azam 21; Devendra Bishoo 8-49)

WEST INDIES 357 (Darren Bravo 87, Marlon Samuels 76, Jermaine Blackwood 37, Kraigg Brathwaite 32, Shane Dowrich 22; Yasir Shah 5-121, Mohammad Nawaz 2-38, Wahab Riaz 2-65) and 95 for two (Leon Johnson 47, Darren Bravo 26 not out; Mohammad Amir 2-26)

More in Local News

featured

Diwali holiday on Oct 29, motorcade set for same day

Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

This family heads to the creek to wash and bathe

Whitewater

Clement Skeete in younger days

Boat builder struck down, killed in full view of 10-year-old son

Several residents, including small children, look on as a police van drives away after detaining two of their neighbours.

Lombard Street ‘ghetto’ residents want land, a better quality of life

Andre Sobryan

NGO fighting HIV through the arts looks to unusual sources as funding dries up

Marking a stump (Iwokrama photo)

Iwokrama says receives Forest Stewardship Council Certification

default placeholder

UK-based Chatham House to examine refinery possibilities – Trotman

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Keneisha Sim

    UG student struck down by car on East Coast road

  2. 20160604KFC13

    New KFC franchise to open next week

  3. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  4. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  5. Samuel Dabideen

    Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes

  6. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  7. Donald Ramotar

    Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land

  8. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  9. Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service

20161013ranny1

Kudos to Uncle Ranny

At a ceremony at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, the Ambassador of Guyana to United Nations Organisations (Geneva) Dr. J. R. Deep Ford (left in photo) presented his credentials to Director General Michael Moller. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that during the brief exchange they discussed Guyana’s place in the multilateral framework and its role in contributing to the ongoing work in critical areas such as climate change and green economies and human rights. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the United Nations Organisations in Geneva and the Government of Switzerland, Dr. Ford held several senior positions at the United Nations for sixteen years and more recently as the Director of Caribbean Operations for the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The release added that Dr. Ford started his professional career as a lecturer at the University of Guyana and also earlier worked for the Commonwealth Secretariat.In the coming weeks, the Ambassador will present his credentials to the Government of Switzerland which will provide support for the establishment and running of the Guyana Embassy in Geneva. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Guyana Ambassador to United Nations Organisations accredited

Members of Team CYEN-Guyana during the International Coastal Cleanup Activity 2016 at the Kingston Seawall.

Coastal cleanup bags 2,919 pounds of garbage

Miss Universe Guyana Soyini Fraser (with umbrella) yesterday helped organisers of the upcoming Guyana Coconut Festival share free coconut water during a city tour. (Photo by Keno George)

Guyana Coconut Festival