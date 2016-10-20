$1.4 B Chinese grant to fund Convention Centre rehab – Ministry
All upcoming works to the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) will be financed through a grant provided to Guyana by China, says Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Derrick Cummings.
On Tuesday, Stabroek News reported that the facility will be closed for an 18-month period, in order to facilitate US$6.7 million (approximately $1.4 billion) in repairs to its interior and immediate surroundings.
It also reported that while the rehabilitation works will be a…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
Comments
About these comments