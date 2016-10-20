Driver, two porters found bound in delivery truck following robbery

Police say they are investigating an alleged robbery under arms committed on the driver of a delivery truck, which occurred about 1900h. last night at Beterverwagting Public Road, ECD by three males, one armed with a handgun.

Enquiries, the police said, disclosed that the driver/salesman Trevor Thom, of West Ruimveldt, and two porters, all employees of Banks DIH Limited, were in the company’s vehicle proceeding west, when they were allegedly intercepted by a dark-coloured motor car, which suddenly stopped in front of their vehicle, causing theirs to do likewise; in the process, the men exited the motor car, approached their vehicle and relieved them of the cash which was in the vehicle, after which the men placed a piece of cloth over their face, causing them to lose consciousness.

About 2030h. they found themselves in the back of the truck, bound with duct tape and were subsequently freed by a passer-by who heard them banging the walls of the truck. Their location then was Enmore Railway Embankment, the police said.