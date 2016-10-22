Barama to lay off 500 workers
In light of Barama Company Limited’s decision to end its forestry operations, an estimated 500 workers are expected to be laid off within the next three months, according to General Manager Mohindra Chand.
While the company embarks on retrenchment over the next three months, Chand said that within that time he is hoping that Barama can work out a “very supportive investment agreement” with the government. He also stressed that on the whole, Guyana is not very competitive on the value-added market and that would have to change if the government wants more from the sector.
Barama announced on Wednesday that it would …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
Comments
About these comments