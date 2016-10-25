Britain’s Prince Harry to visit Dec 2-4

Britain’s Prince Harry will visit Guyana on December 2-4 as part of a Caribbean tour.

British High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn today said:

“I am happy that we are now able to confirm the dates of Prince Harry’s visit at the start of December.  Further details on the programme will follow in due course, but we are excited that the Prince will also be able to travel into the Hinterland, as well as undertaking activities in Georgetown.”

A release from Kensington Palace follows:

A Kensington Palace Spokesperson said:

“Prince Harry is honoured to be representing The Queen, in the year of her 90th birthday, particularly as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Guyana mark their own important anniversaries of independence.

“Prince Harry holds special memories of his last visit to the Caribbean, and of the warmth, friendliness and sense of fun that comes so naturally to this region. His Royal Highness is greatly looking forward to meeting more of the people who call it home, and for the opportunity during this tour to be visiting some countries for the first time.
“This visit will allow Prince Harry to experience more of the unique and individual cultures and traditions of these special Commonwealth Realms and countries. His Royal Highness is grateful to have the chance to visit nations that play such important roles in the Commonwealth, and have extended such warmth to his family for many years.”

The Royal tour will begin in Antigua and Barbuda, which is one of three countries Prince Harry will visit that is marking a significant independence anniversary in 2016. His Royal Highness will then undertake a number of day trips to nearby countries including St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. There, Prince Harry will take the opportunity to learn more about local projects and initiatives, including those focusing on conservation, youth empowerment, and sport for social development.

It will continue in Barbados, which is celebrating its 50th year of Independence. Prince Harry is looking forward to joining the many thousands of Barbadians who will be celebrating this occasion. His Royal Highness will also visit a number of charities and organisations in Barbados which carry out important work to address social issues that affect the region.

Prince Harry will complete the visit in Guyana, which also celebrated its 50th year of Independence in 2016. His Royal Highness will take in some of the natural sights of the Hinterland, as well as witnessing how eco-tourism and a focus on conservation have changed the lives of the people in this area.

On Her Majesty’s behalf, Prince Harry will unveil a number of dedications to The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a forestry project which invites Commonwealth countries to dedicate indigenous forest to be preserved in perpetuity for future generations. The first dedication was unveiled by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia on their recent tour to Canada.

 

 

NOTES TO EDITOR

 

Prince Harry will visit Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent, Grenada, Barbados and Guyana on the following dates:

 

Sunday, 20th November                                                               Antigua
Monday, 21st November                                             Antigua

Tuesday, 22nd November                                            Barbuda and Antigua

Wednesday, 23rd November                                     St Kitts and Nevis
Thursday, 24th November                                           St Lucia

Friday, 25th November                                                                 St Lucia

Saturday, 26th November                                            St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sunday, 27th November                                                               Travel day

Monday, 28th November                                             Grenada

Tuesday, 29th November                                             Barbados

Wednesday, 30th November                                     Barbados

Thursday, 1st December                                               Barbados

Friday, 2nd December                                                   Guyana

Saturday, 3rd December                                               Guyana

Sunday, 4th December                                                  Guyana

 

 

More in Local News

default placeholder

Windies slump to 8th straight defeat on Pakistan tour

default placeholder

Ramjattan lobbies for more plastic, less cash transactions to stem crime

Travell Blair

Ithaca teen dies after hit off moving Canter

The new cutting-edge Zika testing equipment that was presented to the Woodlands Hospital yesterday by US-based medical diagnostics company, Co-Diagnostics.

Woodlands Hospital launches cutting-edge Zika testing

default placeholder

Suspect wounds city police in attack with broken window pane

default placeholder

Mayor miffed at ‘disrespectful’ audit into $300M subvention

default placeholder

Jagdeo comments on crime giving confidence to criminals

Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  2. Back in court: In this Keno George composite photo, Barry Dataram (left) and his wife Anjanie Boodnarine at court yesterday to answer three charges including fleeing the jurisdiction.

    Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

  3. Ameer Abdool Subrati

    Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling

  4. Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling

  5. Barry Dataram

    Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people

  6. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  7. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo

  8. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  9. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161025-frontmg_2194

Back to basics

20161025stadium25

Work continues on pitches at Providence

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders’ children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops’ High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards

UK based Guyanese Anthony Price (centre) posing with members of the Trafalgar United FC, inclusive of Club Coordinator Yvette Price, after a simple presentation of football kits and equipment at the No. #30 Ground in West Coast of Berbice. The presentation was done on behalf of Pastey Farr of Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Winchester, England.

Anthony Price donates football gear

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships