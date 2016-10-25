Britain’s Prince Harry to visit Dec 2-4

Britain’s Prince Harry will visit Guyana on December 2-4 as part of a Caribbean tour.

British High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn today said:

“I am happy that we are now able to confirm the dates of Prince Harry’s visit at the start of December. Further details on the programme will follow in due course, but we are excited that the Prince will also be able to travel into the Hinterland, as well as undertaking activities in Georgetown.”

A release from Kensington Palace follows:

A Kensington Palace Spokesperson said:

“Prince Harry is honoured to be representing The Queen, in the year of her 90th birthday, particularly as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Guyana mark their own important anniversaries of independence.

“Prince Harry holds special memories of his last visit to the Caribbean, and of the warmth, friendliness and sense of fun that comes so naturally to this region. His Royal Highness is greatly looking forward to meeting more of the people who call it home, and for the opportunity during this tour to be visiting some countries for the first time.

“This visit will allow Prince Harry to experience more of the unique and individual cultures and traditions of these special Commonwealth Realms and countries. His Royal Highness is grateful to have the chance to visit nations that play such important roles in the Commonwealth, and have extended such warmth to his family for many years.”

The Royal tour will begin in Antigua and Barbuda, which is one of three countries Prince Harry will visit that is marking a significant independence anniversary in 2016. His Royal Highness will then undertake a number of day trips to nearby countries including St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. There, Prince Harry will take the opportunity to learn more about local projects and initiatives, including those focusing on conservation, youth empowerment, and sport for social development.

It will continue in Barbados, which is celebrating its 50th year of Independence. Prince Harry is looking forward to joining the many thousands of Barbadians who will be celebrating this occasion. His Royal Highness will also visit a number of charities and organisations in Barbados which carry out important work to address social issues that affect the region.

Prince Harry will complete the visit in Guyana, which also celebrated its 50th year of Independence in 2016. His Royal Highness will take in some of the natural sights of the Hinterland, as well as witnessing how eco-tourism and a focus on conservation have changed the lives of the people in this area.

On Her Majesty’s behalf, Prince Harry will unveil a number of dedications to The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a forestry project which invites Commonwealth countries to dedicate indigenous forest to be preserved in perpetuity for future generations. The first dedication was unveiled by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia on their recent tour to Canada.

Prince Harry will visit Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent, Grenada, Barbados and Guyana on the following dates:

Sunday, 20th November Antigua

Monday, 21st November Antigua

Tuesday, 22nd November Barbuda and Antigua

Wednesday, 23rd November St Kitts and Nevis

Thursday, 24th November St Lucia

Friday, 25th November St Lucia

Saturday, 26th November St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sunday, 27th November Travel day

Monday, 28th November Grenada

Tuesday, 29th November Barbados

Wednesday, 30th November Barbados

Thursday, 1st December Barbados

Friday, 2nd December Guyana

Saturday, 3rd December Guyana

Sunday, 4th December Guyana