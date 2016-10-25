Cabinet meetings for Officers Mess at Camp Ayanganna until repairs at MoTP

Cabinet meetings will be held at the Officers Mess at GDF Headquarters at Camp Ayanganna until repairs are done to the Ministry of the Presidency.

A statement from the Department of Public Information follows:

The Ministry of the Presidency advises that urgent repair works have commenced in some sections of the main buildings of the MoTP complex.

These urgent works have resulted in some rooms, including Cabinet Room being temporarily unavailable for use.

Consequently, a thorough and extensive search was conducted for a suitable space to temporarily hostCabinet Meetings. The main requirements for a temporary alternative venue relate to privacy and confidentiality, security, document preparation and reproduction, size, cost, accessibility, parking andminimal disruption to traffic and regular business.

After consideration of a number of options it was found that the vast majority of these venues did not meet several or some of the most important requirements or were unavailable for the times required.

The only venue which met the requirements was the Officers Mess at Camp Ayanganna. This venue is being temporarily used for Cabinet Meetings until repair works at the Ministry of the Presidency are complete.

There is no additional cost to the state for use of the Officers Mess.

