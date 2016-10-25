Windies slump to 8th straight defeat on Pakistan tour

(Reuters) – Leg spinner Yasir Shah took six wickets to bowl out West Indies for 322 as Pakistan won the second test by 133 runs in Abu Dhabi and secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. This was the West Indies’ eight straight defeat on the tour.

Yasir, who had taken two wickets in West Indies’ overnight 171 for four, bowled almost unchanged from the start of the final day to claim four more victims in figures of six for 124, his eighth five-wicket haul and second 10-wicket haul in 18 tests.

West Indies had banked on not out batsmen Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood putting up firm resistance but Yasir accounted for both – Blackwood for 95 – plus Jason Holder to remove any chance of a shock result.

Shai Hope and Devendra Bishoo put on 45 for the eighth wicket before Yasir and Zulfiqar Bahar polished off the final three wickets in four overs.

The third test in Sharjah begins on Oct. 30.

Scores:

PAKISTAN 452 (Younis Khan 127, Misbah-ul-Haq 96, Asad Shafiq 68, Sarfraz Ahmed 56; Shannon Gabriel 5-96, Jason Holder 3-47) and 227 for two decl. (Azhar Ali 79, Asad Shafiq 58 not out, Sami Aslam 50)

WEST INDIES 224 (Darren Bravo 43, Jason Holder 31 not out, Marlon Samuels 30, Roston Chase 22; Yasir Shah 4-86, Rahat Ali 3-45, Sohail Khan 2-35) and 322 (Jermaine Blackwood 95, Kraigg Brathwaite 67, Shai Hope 41; Yasir Shah 6-124)