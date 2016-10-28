Windies not in a “happy mood” with Simmons gone, says Sammy

LONDON, CMC – Discarded Twenty20 captain Darren Sammy has supported the view of two of his former teammates that the sacking of head coach Phil Simmons has negatively impacted West Indies’ performance in the ongoing series against Pakistan.

Speaking here this week, the 32-year-old criticised the West Indies Cricket Board’s decision, noting such actions had now become a trend, and said he could tell the Caribbean side was not in a “happy mood” in the United Arab Emirates.

“It’s disappointing but not surprising,” the two-time T20 World Cup-winning skipper was quoted as saying.

Former West Indies captain, Darren Sammy.

“It’s been a trend of how my former employers operate. It was sad. They will say it did not have an effect on the team but, from the pictures being posted on social media, I could tell my team was not in a happy mood.”

Simmons was sacked even as the squad departed the Caribbean for the UAE last month, over what the WICB described as “differences in culture and strategic approach.”

West Indies subsequently produced a plethora of limp performances as they suffered 3-0 whitewashes in both the T20 and the One-Day International series.

They have since also conceded the three-Test series where they trail 2-0, with one game remaining in Sharjah starting Sunday.

Earlier this month, all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo who contested the limited overs series, said the sacking of Simmons had demoralised the players and created chaos in the camp.

Sammy, who was also fired in August despite leading the Windies to their second T20 World Cup last April, described the entire situation as “a mess.”

“Everything in life happens for a reason. I am still on a high. I refuse to let people dictate my mood,” he said.

“It is disappointing to win a World Cup and you’ve not played international cricket after that. To remove the winning World Cup coach [as well], it’s just a mess. I am not about fighting it anymore.”

While selectors said Sammy’s dropping was due to his lack of individual performances, it has been widely speculated that the St Lucian all-rounder paid the price for his criticism of the WICB just moments following the Windies’ capture of the T20 World Cup in India.

However, despite all that has transpired since, Sammy said he did not regret his decision then to blast the board.

“Put me on that podium again and I will do it even better. I believe a man has to speak his heart. It was just an extension of what my team went through flowing from me.”

More in Local News

default placeholder

PPP/C MPs shun Parliament event over `lack of inclusiveness’

default placeholder

Private sector ups pressure on gov’t over crime

From left are Mrs Carol Corbin, Mr. Sukrishnalall Pasha, President David Granger, Mr. Ivor Burnette English, former Minister of Labour, Mr. Nanda Kishore Gopaul and Ms. Emily Dodson at the Ministry of the Presidency, earlier today.

President swears in Public Procurement Commission members

20161028constitutional-agencies-budgets

Gov’t, opposition clash on budget for constitutional bodies

Kevin Inniss

Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting

Joanna Erskine

Prison officer on bail after denying smuggling drugs into NA prison

Gail Atkinson after the attack

Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits

Philbert Edwards

Miner charged over 17-year-old Potaro murder

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  5. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  6. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  7. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  8. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv

  9. The ganja found in Prashad Nagar (Police photo)

    Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161028-front-pic

An early start

20161026luckmin

Dr Ray Luck meets Minister Henry

Senior citizens at the event

GALLERY: Women’s leadership institute honours senior citizens

Region 3 Police Commander, Leslie James leading the march (NADF photo)

GALLERY: Region Three youths march against drugs

20161025-frontmg_2194

Back to basics

20161025stadium25

Work continues on pitches at Providence

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun