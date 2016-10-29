PNCR inviting public to meet ministers at Congress Place
-Oscar Clarke sees nothing wrong
Members of the public are being invited to meet government ministers at the PNCR’s headquarters and party General Secretary Oscar Clarke sees no problem with the potential merging of state and party interests.
“It is ministers from the party that will be meeting persons from the public at Congress Place. I am saying that there is absolutely nothing wrong with ministers meeting persons at the party headquarters, absolutely nothing wrong. The ministers are all from this party,” Clarke told Stabroek News when he was contacted last evening. The PNCR is the major component of APNU, the leading partner in the coalition government.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
