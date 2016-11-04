Still traumatized Bartica resident recounts raid by bandits on night of massacre

Bartica resident Jaiwattie Singh yesterday recounted a raid by unknown bandits, who riddled her home with bullets on the night of February 17, 2008 and carted off a quantity of gold, and left her family still traumatized to the present day.

Singh was at the time testifying at the trial of Mark Royden Williams, Dennis Williams, called ‘Anaconda’, and Roger Simon, who are accused of murdering 12 persons, including three police officers, at Bartica in 2008.

The charge against the trio is that on February 17, 2008 at Bartica, they murdered Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir and Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne, Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian, Irving Ferreira, Deonarine Singh, Ronald Gomes, Ashraf Khan, Abdool Yasseen,